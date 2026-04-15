ZEE Entertainment is seeking a Head – Global Content to support its growing digital media and entertainment operations, based in (location not clearly specified). In this role, you’ll contribute to platform growth, content strategy, and digital operations, working cross-functionally to support business initiatives across streaming and media distribution. You’ll help drive content performance, audience engagement, and operational execution, collaborating with internal teams to optimize workflows and deliver on strategic goals. The ideal candidate brings experience in digital media, content platforms, or entertainment operations, along with strong analytical and communication skills in a fast-paced environment. This role offers competitive compensation and growth opportunities.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit ZEE Entertainment’s careers page here