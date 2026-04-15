Red Bull is seeking a Director, National Creator Marketing (Business Affairs) to oversee the business and legal aspects of its creator marketing initiatives, based in Santa Monica, California. In this role, you’ll lead contract negotiations, deal structuring, and compliance efforts for creator partnerships, while building and maintaining relationships with agencies, platforms, and talent. You’ll develop processes for contract management, KPI tracking, and partnership evaluation, and collaborate cross-functionally with marketing, legal, and finance teams to align creator initiatives with broader business goals. The ideal candidate brings 10+ years of experience in business affairs, legal, or creator marketing, along with a strong understanding of the digital media landscape and proven leadership and negotiation skills. This role offers a salary range of $115,280–$172,920, plus incentives and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit Red Bull’s careers page here