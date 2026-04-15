Paramount is seeking a Director, Marketing Operations to serve as the central hub for creative resource management across its multi-brand marketing organization, based in Studio City, California. In this role, you’ll lead creative resourcing, workflow optimization, and operational strategy, ensuring campaigns are prioritized, staffed, and executed efficiently across brands including CBS, MTV, BET, and Paramount+. You’ll oversee project intake, prioritization, and delivery processes, manage operational tools and dashboards, and partner closely with campaign managers and creative leadership to balance workloads and improve performance visibility. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of experience in marketing operations, creative operations, or production management, along with strong analytical, systems-thinking, and cross-functional collaboration skills. This role offers a salary range of $130,000–$150,000, plus bonus eligibility and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information, please visit Paramount’s careers page here