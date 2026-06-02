Sony Music Entertainment is seeking an Analyst, Royalty Operations to support royalty accounting and administration for a roster of artists based in New York, NY. In this role, you will manage royalty statement preparation and delivery, review sales and cost data for accuracy, coordinate statement reviews with label and affiliate teams, monitor and process sales transactions, manage suspense items, and respond to artist and internal account inquiries. You will also conduct account research, provide status updates to management, and assist with special projects supporting the broader royalty operations team. The ideal candidate holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, or a related field and brings at least 2 years of relevant experience, along with strong Excel skills, attention to detail, organizational abilities, and the capacity to manage multiple deadlines in a collaborative environment. Experience with SAP, EROS, and JIRA is a plus. This role offers a salary range of $50,000–$54,000 annually, along with comprehensive benefits including healthcare coverage, 401(k) matching, paid leave programs, and professional development opportunities.

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