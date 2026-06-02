Netflix is seeking a VP, Production – Netflix Animation Studios to lead production strategy and execution for its animation division based in Burbank, CA. In this executive leadership role, you will oversee the production lifecycle of animated projects, partnering closely with creative, production, finance, and studio leadership teams to ensure high-quality content delivery while managing schedules, budgets, resources, and operational priorities. The position will play a key role in scaling Netflix Animation Studios’ production capabilities, driving cross-functional alignment, and supporting the studio’s long-term creative and business objectives. The ideal candidate brings extensive experience leading animation production teams, managing large-scale animated content pipelines, and navigating complex creative and operational environments within film, television, or streaming. This is a full-time onsite leadership position within Netflix’s Animation division in Burbank.

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For more information please visit the Netflix careers page here