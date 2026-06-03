Twitch is seeking a Finance Manager, Corporate FP&A to support financial planning, forecasting, and strategic analysis for the company’s technology infrastructure operations. Based in Seattle, WA (with opportunities to work from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, or New York), this role will partner closely with teams across Twitch and AWS to provide financial visibility into infrastructure spending, support budgeting and capacity planning efforts, and deliver insights that help drive key business decisions. Responsibilities include developing financial reporting frameworks for AWS operating expenses, analyzing infrastructure cost structures including AI platform investments, improving reporting and forecasting processes through automation and AI tools, supporting annual budgeting initiatives, and preparing analysis and recommendations for senior leadership, including the CFO and executive team. The ideal candidate holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Business, or a related field and brings 5+ years of experience in finance, consulting, or another analytical discipline, along with advanced Excel modeling skills, forecasting and variance analysis expertise, strong problem-solving abilities, and experience working with enterprise planning systems such as Cognos TM1, Oracle Hyperion, or SAP. Experience with AWS financial modeling, SQL, and AI-powered process automation is a plus. This role offers a salary range of $95,400–$163,200 annually in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Irvine, and $104,900–$179,500 annually in San Francisco and New York, plus sign-on bonuses, RSUs, and comprehensive benefits.

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For more information please visit the Twitch careers page here