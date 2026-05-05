United Talent Agency is seeking a Director, Marketing to support its NextGen Marketing team, based in Los Angeles, CA (on-site). In this role, you will lead strategy and execution across key client accounts—driving brand strategy, talent partnerships, and culturally relevant campaigns that connect with Gen Z audiences. You’ll oversee 2–3 major accounts, guide cross-functional teams, and manage end-to-end campaign development including roadmapping, presentations, and client deliverables, while also identifying opportunities for account growth and new business. The role requires strong collaboration across internal teams and external partners, with a focus on influencer marketing, 360 campaigns, and high-level talent negotiations. The ideal candidate brings 7+ years of experience in a client-facing role within a creative, marketing, or talent agency, along with leadership experience, deep expertise in social-first strategy, and a strong understanding of trends at the intersection of entertainment, culture, and marketing. This role offers a salary range of $150,000–$175,000, along with competitive benefits and growth opportunities.

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For more information, please visit the United Talent Agency careers page here