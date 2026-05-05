BMG is seeking a Director, Global Catalog Recordings to lead global strategy and execution for its catalog artists, based in Los Angeles, CA (hybrid). In this role, you will drive long-term strategic planning, digital-first marketing, and commercial performance across a portfolio of catalog recordings—partnering with teams across Marketing, A&R, Finance, Streaming, and International to deliver high-impact, data-driven campaigns. You’ll oversee catalog product development, campaign execution, and revenue growth initiatives, including D2C, brand partnerships, and sync opportunities, while ensuring alignment with artist objectives and broader business goals. The ideal candidate brings strong experience in music marketing or catalog strategy, a deep understanding of DSPs and the digital landscape, and the ability to translate data insights into actionable strategies while leading cross-functional teams in a fast-paced environment. This role offers a salary range of $105,000–$120,000, plus bonus and comprehensive benefits.

View the job listing here

For more information, please visit the BMG careers page here