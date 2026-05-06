Sony Pictures Entertainment is seeking a Manager, Global Accounting – Experiences to support its Global Financial Operations team, based in Culver City, CA (hybrid). In this role, you will oversee day-to-day accounting operations and financial reporting for the Experiences division, including managing month-end close, journal entries, account reconciliations, and variance analysis, while ensuring compliance with internal controls and corporate accounting standards. You’ll work cross-functionally with finance, operations, IT, and external partners to integrate accounting systems, improve processes, and maintain financial accuracy across global operations. The role also involves supporting audits, analyzing financial performance, and identifying opportunities for efficiency and automation. The ideal candidate brings 5–7+ years of accounting or financial reporting experience, strong knowledge of GAAP/IFRS and consolidations, and expertise in systems like SAP and Excel, along with the ability to operate in a fast-paced, global environment. This role offers a salary range of approximately $107,200–$134,000, plus potential bonus and comprehensive benefits.

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