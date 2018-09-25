2nd Annual Event at Paramount Studios to Feature Leaders from Warner Bros, Facebook, AMC. NBCU, Paramount, Upfront Ventures and More

LOS ANGELES, September 25, 2018 /Marketwired/ — VRTL Media Summit is an invite only, one-day gathering for 250 investors and executives. The event will be held on the Paramount Studios Lot in Los Angeles on November 15th, 2018 and revolve around entertainment, games and media. The summit is not for beginners. Attendees should work in media and have a firm grasp of the industry’s major developments and technological flashpoints: specifically the consequences of artificial intelligence, augmented reality and blockchain.

VRTL Summit speakers include:

Alice Lloyd George, Principal, RRE Ventures

Ben Grubbs, Founder and CEO, Next 10 Ventures

Chris Heatherly, EVP of Games & Digital Platforms, NBCUniversal

Christopher Sumner, SVP, Business Development and Strategy, Refinery29

Chris M. Williams, Founder and CEO, pocket.watch

David Siemer, General Partner, Wavemaker Genesis

Gil Penchina, Partner, Ridge Ventures

Jack Davis, CEO & founder, CryptTV

Josh Stein, Co-Founder and CEO, Harbor

Kent Wakeford, Co-Founder and COO, Gen.G esports

Kobie Fuller, Partner, Upfront Ventures

Linda Pan, SVP, New Digital Business, AMC Networks

Matt Miesnieks, CEO, 6D.ai

Matthew Hammersly, Co-Founder and CEO, Novel Effect

Nanea Reeves, Co-founder and CEO, TRIPP

Nate Nanzer, Commissioner, Overwatch League

Ned Sherman, Counsel/Director, Manatt Digital, Founder, Digital Media Wire

Robert Steele, Head of Strategy and Operations, Machinima

Sam Wick, Head of Ventures, UTA

Shiraz Akmal, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, SPACES

Spencer Gerrol, CEO, SPARK Neuro

Stephen Ellis, Formerly Head of Esports, Facebook

Sunny Dhillion, Partner & Co-founder, Signia Venture Partners

Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, Paramount Pictures

Yan Liu, Co-Founder and CEO, TVision

Discussions will drill down into topics related to the ramifications of technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality and blockchain, on entertainment, gaming, and media, as well as the technical challenges involved and implications for raising capital in these industries. There will be a series of intensive roundtable discussions and keynotes, geared towards keeping the conversation at a deep level of expertise, with audience members participating in Q&A.

VRTL was founded by Ned Sherman and Sunny Dhillon. Sherman and Dhillon are event co-chairs for the November 15th summit. To learn more, visit www.vrtlsummit.com. For information on limited sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Tinzar Sherman at Digital Media Wire.

About VRTL Summit

VRTL Summit is designed to bring together investors and executives defining the future of virtual and augmented reality for entertainment and games. The 1-day event in Los Angeles includes a series of roundtable discussions and keynotes geared towards conversation at a deep level of expertise, as well as live demos, networking opportunities and cocktail reception. Visit www.vrtlsummit.com for more information.



