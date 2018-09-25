2nd Annual Event at Paramount Studios to Feature Leaders from Warner Bros, Facebook, AMC. NBCU, Paramount, Upfront Ventures and More
LOS ANGELES, September 25, 2018 /Marketwired/ — VRTL Media Summit is an invite only, one-day gathering for 250 investors and executives. The event will be held on the Paramount Studios Lot in Los Angeles on November 15th, 2018 and revolve around entertainment, games and media. The summit is not for beginners. Attendees should work in media and have a firm grasp of the industry’s major developments and technological flashpoints: specifically the consequences of artificial intelligence, augmented reality and blockchain.
VRTL Summit speakers include:
Alice Lloyd George, Principal, RRE Ventures
Ben Grubbs, Founder and CEO, Next 10 Ventures
Chris Heatherly, EVP of Games & Digital Platforms, NBCUniversal
Christopher Sumner, SVP, Business Development and Strategy, Refinery29
Chris M. Williams, Founder and CEO, pocket.watch
David Siemer, General Partner, Wavemaker Genesis
Gil Penchina, Partner, Ridge Ventures
Jack Davis, CEO & founder, CryptTV
Josh Stein, Co-Founder and CEO, Harbor
Kent Wakeford, Co-Founder and COO, Gen.G esports
Kobie Fuller, Partner, Upfront Ventures
Linda Pan, SVP, New Digital Business, AMC Networks
Matt Miesnieks, CEO, 6D.ai
Matthew Hammersly, Co-Founder and CEO, Novel Effect
Nanea Reeves, Co-founder and CEO, TRIPP
Nate Nanzer, Commissioner, Overwatch League
Ned Sherman, Counsel/Director, Manatt Digital, Founder, Digital Media Wire
Robert Steele, Head of Strategy and Operations, Machinima
Sam Wick, Head of Ventures, UTA
Shiraz Akmal, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, SPACES
Spencer Gerrol, CEO, SPARK Neuro
Stephen Ellis, Formerly Head of Esports, Facebook
Sunny Dhillion, Partner & Co-founder, Signia Venture Partners
Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, Paramount Pictures
Yan Liu, Co-Founder and CEO, TVision
Discussions will drill down into topics related to the ramifications of technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality and blockchain, on entertainment, gaming, and media, as well as the technical challenges involved and implications for raising capital in these industries. There will be a series of intensive roundtable discussions and keynotes, geared towards keeping the conversation at a deep level of expertise, with audience members participating in Q&A.
VRTL was founded by Ned Sherman and Sunny Dhillon. Sherman and Dhillon are event co-chairs for the November 15th summit. To learn more, visit www.vrtlsummit.com. For information on limited sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Tinzar Sherman at Digital Media Wire.
About VRTL Summit
VRTL Summit is designed to bring together investors and executives defining the future of virtual and augmented reality for entertainment and games. The 1-day event in Los Angeles includes a series of roundtable discussions and keynotes geared towards conversation at a deep level of expertise, as well as live demos, networking opportunities and cocktail reception. Visit www.vrtlsummit.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Moriah Mason
moriah@digitalmediawire.com