Hollywood Reporter reports: “Prince Harry has set his sights on Fortnite. The member of the British royal family criticized the popular free-to-play video game during a recent visit to the YMCA in West London, as quoted by the BBC. Prince Harry deemed the game “more addictive than drugs and alcohol” and warned parents that it is “irresponsible” to let their children play it. He went on to say the game “shouldn’t be allowed” in the U.K.”

