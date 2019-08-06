Hollywood Reporter reports: “Discovery CEO David Zaslav on Tuesday said eyeballs and advertisers that in recent years were drawn to streaming services and smartphones are returning to traditional TV. “For the moment, TV is back, and I think we’re the lead horse,” Zaslav told analysts during a morning earnings call after his company posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and higher U.S. advertising revenue despite drops in ratings and pay TV subscribers amid cord-cutting.”

