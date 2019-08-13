VentureBeat reports: “Snap’s prior forays into the hardware world haven’t been as notable as its popular social media app Snapchat, but the company is apparently committed to seeing how far its Spectacles wearables can go with users. To that end, it today revealed Spectacles 3, glasses with dual cameras built in to capture 3D depth, which it says will enable digital augmented reality assets to interact with real world objects captured in a scene.”

Read more