Variety reports: “Redbox Entertainment, the struggling DVD kiosk and streaming video company, has set a deal to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in an all-stock transaction. The company will operate more than 38,000 kiosks across the U.S. as well as digital media services spanning ad-supported and transactional video services, including Crackle, the streaming service Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment bought from Sony Pictures Television in 2019.”

