Digiday reports: “Microsoft and Sony are both on the verge of starting their own in-game advertising businesses, but their work is cut out for them. Both tech giants boast massive player bases and potential inventory, yet their premium console offerings are not particularly attuned to in-game advertising, according to industry veterans — and some experts believe they are investing in a modality of gaming advertising that is already outmoded.”
