Venture Beat reports: “Players’ Lounge, the prize-based gaming platform, announced it has closed its Series A round of funding, where it raised $10.5 million. It plans to use the funding for its next round of expansion outside the realm of sports games. Griffin Gaming Partners led the round, with Comcast Ventures, Samsung Next, Vice Ventures, WndrCo, Sharp Alpha Partners, True Capital, Myles Garrett, Josh Norman and Breanna Stewart participating.”

