Tech Crunch reports: “Samsung announced Wednesday that it’s bringing more than 250 games to the Samsung Gaming Hub through the Amazon Luna streaming-based gaming service. The company is making these titles available on its 2022 Samsung smart TVs and M-series smart monitors. The Korean tech giant first announced the Samsung Gaming Hub at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year and began rolling it out to its 2022 smart TVs and smart monitors from June 30.”

Read More