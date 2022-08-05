Music Business Worldwide reports: “A well-funded new player just entered the music rights acquisition space. Music industry veterans Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll are teaming up with Carlyle Global Credit to launch a venture called Litmus Music. New York-based Litmus says that it will focus on acquiring and managing both publishing and recorded music rights, with Carlyle Global Credit committing an initial $500 million to do so.”
Home Featured Top Slider $500M-Backed Litmus Music Launches To Buy Publishing And Recording Rights