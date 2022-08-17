Venture Beat reports: “Modulate has raised $30 million to build out its AI product, ToxMod, which scans voice chat using machine learning to find toxic players in online games. ToxMod uses artificial intelligence to highlight problems that human moderators should pay attention to as players chat with each other in online games. It’s a problem that will only get worse with the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.”

Read More