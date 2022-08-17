IGN reports: “Astro’s Playroom and Astro Bot Rescue Mission developer Team Asobi is currently working on its biggest ever game. Speaking to GI.biz, Team Asobi’s creative and studio director Nicolas Doucet said the developer isn’t being limited by time or money in the creation of its new project, which will be its first since PlayStation 5 launch title Astro’s Playroom was released in 2020. Unlike the free-to-play Astro’s Playroom, however, this new game will be a full commercial title “and our biggest to date,” Doucet said.”

Read More