Tech Crunch reports: “Meta, formerly Facebook, has officially rolled out what it’s calling Meta accounts and Meta Horizon Profiles. The global launch will be gradual, but both “accounts” are to be used in place of the personal social media account logins — Facebook and Instagram — once used to log in to the company’s virtual reality (VR) system. Users, new and old, of Meta’s VR devices, will be required to sign up for a Meta account to log in and access the metaverse. The company is ditching the old way of logging on after complaints around privacy concerns arose regarding using personal social media accounts.”

