Variety reports: “Kingship, the NFT “supergroup” created by Universal Music’s 10:22PM joint venture, will essentially become the Van Halen of the metaverse when they get their own M&Ms and will appear on limited edition candy boxes. The series is inspired by the mythical group’s mythical tour rider containing required backstage items, which includes M&M’s of all colors — a deep reference to Van Halen’s infamously ridiculous demand to have only green M&Ms as part of their standard food-and-beverage tour rider.”

