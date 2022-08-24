Games Industry Biz reports: “Today, Super Smash Bros series game director Masahiro Sakurai has launched a YouTube channel dedicated to game design. The Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games video series will be available in Japanese and English. “I want to try and help make games around the world a little more fun,” he said. During the announcement video he explained that his segments on game development will be two to five minutes long. Sakurai also explained that in the past, he has been asked to speak about game creation at schools and conferences.

