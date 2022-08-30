The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Viewing of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was up year to year, whether measuring by traditional TV ratings or more recent cross-platform consumption. According to preliminary Nielsen figures, the awards, a pre-show and two on-air replays averaged 3.9 million viewers across 12 Paramount Global cable channels and broadcast network The CW. That’s up from 3.7 million for the 2021 awards and associated programming, a gain of 3 percent year to year.”

