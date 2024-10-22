Tech Funding News reports: “Germany-headquartered Passionfroot, which helps creators grow their businesses by providing tools to save time on admin tasks and share ideas, has secured $3.8 million in seed funding. The round was led by Supernode Global (recently backed Anything World and ShapesXR, joined by Sequoia and Accel scout funds, as well as by prominent angels such as the Linktree CPO and further Execs from Hubspot, Notion, Miro, and Anthropic. With this, the total funding raised by the Creandum-backed startup accounts for over $7 million.”

