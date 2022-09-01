Music Business Worldwide reports: “Remember the ugly dust-up between music publishers and the likes of Spotify and Amazon Music in the US over mechanical royalty rates? That historic music biz battle began in 2018, when the NMPA (National Music Publishers’ Association) secured a vital ruling from the Copyright Royalty Board (CRB) in the United States. Said ruling increased the headline percentage of US revenue that on-demand streamers had to pay to songwriters and publishers in the region – from 10.5% to 15.1% – for the five years between 2018 and 2022.”

