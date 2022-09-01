Deadline reports: “The transaction for Warner Bros Discovery and BT Sport’s joint UK and Ireland sports venture has closed successfully. The conglomerates announced they would combine a few months ago when a deal for Dazn to acquire BT Sports fell through, and BT Sport and its subsidiary Eurosport UK’s assets have now been transferred into the combined 50/50 JV. As work begins to develop the new sports offering for the UK & Ireland, BT Sport and Eurosport UK will be separate for a period of time before a new sports brand is launched, combining David Zaslav’s Warner Bros. Discovery and BT.”

