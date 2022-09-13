Games Industry Biz reports: “Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty: Mobile (CoD: Mobile) has generated over $1 billion in global lifetime consumer spending. The FPS originally launched back in October 2019 and within a year it earned an estimated $480 million. As reported by mobilegamer.biz, CoD: Mobile to date, has amassed $606 million on iOS devices and $424 million on Android devices. In terms of lifetime player spending by country, the US has generated $554 million for the game and Japan is second with $138. Germany comes in third with $32 million, Brazil has amassed $30 million, and the UK has generated $27 million to date.”

