Games Industry Biz reports: “During this year’s Roblox Developers Conference, it was announced that in-game ads will be rolled out next year in Roblox. The advertisements will be 3D, easily identifiable, and they will be native on the platform. “Brands and developers alike will be able to build never-before-seen ad experiences on Roblox, including portals that can seamlessly transport users back and forth between experiences,” the platform said.”

