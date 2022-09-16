Tech Crunch reports: “If one short video app has a feature, everyone else has to have it. That’s the rule. The latest episode in this trend is brought to us by YouTube, which introduced a feature for creators to reply to comments on their videos with Shorts. “Invite your audience to connect with you via this new feature by answering their questions in your Shorts, taking content requests, reacting to comments in your videos, and whatever else you come up with,” the company said in a post. This could be pretty handy for creators who might want to respond to some fans’ comments on a video as a follow-up.”

