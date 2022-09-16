The Hollywood Reporter reports: “FaZe Clan, the esports and creator organization that went public this summer, has selected gaming platform The Sandbox to develop and host a virtual world that will be the gaming company’s home in the metaverse. Known as “FaZe World,” the virtual world is expected to launch next year and will feature a variety of digital goods and experiences to connect FaZe Clan creators with fans. As part of the partnership with The Sandbox, FaZe is also planning on selling the digital real estate surrounding FaZe World — a 12×12 plot of digital land in The Sandbox — to allow fans to become virtual neighbors to one of the largest and most well-known esports brands.”

Read More