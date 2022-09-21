Tech Crunch reports: “In addition to the groundbreaking news that YouTube would begin to monetize Shorts videos and revamp its Partner Program, the company today also announced a new offering for creators who leverage music to back their videos: Creator Music, now in beta testing. This new destination will introduce a large catalog of songs that creators can browse through, search and purchase, with the terms of the music rights spelled out in simple terms so they understand the costs.”
