The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The Golden Globes are officially returning to NBC for the 80th edition of the awards ceremony. The TV network announced on Tuesday that it is bringing the awards back to its airwaves on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 — as The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported back in August that it would — “as part of a one-year agreement, which allows the HFPA and [producer Dick Clark Productions] to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.'”

