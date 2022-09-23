SHARE

Venture Beat reports: “When CCP Games needed someone to help stage a gigantic real-time space battle with 14,000 ships, it turned to Hadean. And that’s one reason why the United Kingdom startup has raised $30 million. London-based Hadean hopes to create the infrastructure for the metaverse, and it already supports virtual worlds in immersive entertainment and enterprise digital twins.”

