IGN reports: “Microsoft has launched a website to show the benefits of Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a deal that’s been widely scrutinised for its potential effects on the industry. The website outlines Xbox’s “vision for gaming” and states what it claims are the benefits of the $68.7 billion deal for players, game developers, and the gaming industry as a whole. According to Xbox, it will lead to more games on more devices, more choice when it comes to purchasing games, and more variety for mobile gamers.”

