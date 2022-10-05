Games Industry Biz reports: “Media network Gamurs has raised $12 million in a series A round. The round was co-led by LA Dodgers Ownership Group’s investment branch, Elysian Park Ventures, and sports-focused capital fund Cerro Capital. VC funds Powerhouse Capital, Aura Ventures, and Artesian also contributed to the round. The funding will “predominantly be used towards further acquisition opportunities,” the announcement said. Gamurs acquired a selection of games websites from Enthusiast Gaming just last week, including Destructoid, Siliconera and the Steel Media group.”

