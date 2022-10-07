Tech Crunch reports: “Premiering on October 8, entertainment studio BlackBox TV is releasing a short-form series exclusive to Meta Quest TV and in Meta Horizon Worlds with the Meta Quest 2 headset. The 360° VR experience “Scream Park” takes users on a virtual reality horror rollercoaster ride just in time for spooky season. Meta Quest TV is the VR home for VR headsets Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2. Users need a Meta Quest 2 device to view “Scream Park.” In August, Meta hiked the price of Quest 2 from $299.99 to $399.99 because of high production costs.”

