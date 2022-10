IGN reports: “Google’s ambitions to make gaming-focused Chromebooks are now coming to fruition. In a new press release, Google announced that it has partnered with Acer, Asus, and Lenovo to make these gaming-focused Chromebooks designed for cloud gaming subscription services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Acer’s Chromebook 516 GE features a 120Hz WQXGA display with an anti-ghosting RGB keyboard, WI-Fi 6E connectivity, and force-canceling and DTS speakers.”

