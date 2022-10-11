The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Netflix is broadening its original content output from Thailand, a country with a history of punching above its weight with original genre filmmaking, TV production and creative advertising. Netflix has produced and released a smattering of individual originals from Thailand over the past few years — including reality series The Stranded and crime thriller Bangkok Breaking — but the lineup unveiled by the streamer at a glitzy event in Bangkok Tuesday evening represents its first full Thai slate. The slate includes four films and two series.”

