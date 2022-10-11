Music Business Worldwide reports: “In April, MBW predicted that the recorded music market for Latin artists in the United States will generate over a billion dollars in revenue across the 12 months of this year. Latin music generated $886.1 million on a retail basis (money spent on streaming subscriptions, as well as physical and digital music), in the US in FY 2021, which was up by 35.4% versus the prior year. As reported in April, this annual revenue figure will now only have to rise by a further 12.9% (+$114m) in 2022 to hit 1 billion dollars.”

