Social Media Today reports: “Snapchat’s taking an interesting approach to Halloween this year, by enabling users to not only try on potential Halloween costumes via AR in the app, but also, to purchase any outfit that they’ve digitally tried on direct from the display. As you can see in this sequence, this year, after you’ve tested out an AR costume via Snap’s full body scan option, you’ll then be able to tap through to buy the same outfit in real life.”

