CNET reports: “Microsoft is creating an Xbox mobile store to take on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store, it revealed in filings with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and previously reported by The Verge. It comes as the agency investigates Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which the company says will help fill out its upcoming Xbox Mobile Platform. In its response to a CMA decision to refer the acquisition for a secondary review, Microsoft argued that gamers will be more likely to try its Xbox mobile store if they see that it includes well-known games.”

