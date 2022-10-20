The Hollywood Reporter reports: “YouTube has hired Leo Olebe, a games partnerships executive at parent company Google, to lead the video giant’s gaming division, a Google spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. Olebe will fill the top gaming executive role at YouTube roughly nine months after Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s former head of gaming, exited in February to become the CEO of the Web3 company Polygon Studios. At Google, Olebe currently leads the games partnerships team for Google Play, where he works closely with developers and publishers.”

Read More