The Verge reports: “Apple is increasing the prices across its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and its overarching Apple One subscription, according to a report from 9to5Mac. This marks the first time the company has raised the prices of these services in the US. Here’s a breakdown of the new pricing: Apple Music for individuals will increase by $1 a month to $10.99, or by $10 for the annual plan, which will now cost $109 a year. Apple Music for families is going up by $2 a month to $16.99. The voice plan introduced last year, which lets you access the company’s music library via Siri, is staying the same at $4.99 a month.”

