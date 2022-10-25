Social Media Today reports: “The 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching (beginning 11/20), which means that you can soon expect your social feeds to be flooded with World Cup-related updates, from fans who’ve been waiting four years to show their support for their home nation in the world’s biggest football tournament (or ‘soccer’ if you’re in the US). And Twitter is where many fans will be keeping up with the latest news and updates, with the fast-moving tweet feed providing the best platform for keeping up to date. And already, the World Cup hype is rising in the app, with Twitter today publishing a new set of insights on the World Cup conversation, and which teams are sparking the most interest, which could be worth considering in your planning around the event.”

Read More