Music Ally reports: “Spotify launched audiobooks for its users in the US recently, but the process of buying them is far too complicated and confusing. That’s not our blunt verdict, but… Spotify’s! The recent launch is the latest spark in the streaming service’s long-running lobbying battle with Apple over the latter’s App Store. “The Audiobooks purchase flow that Apple’s rules force us to provide consumers today is far too complicated and confusing — confusing because they change the rules arbitrarily, making them impossible to interpret,” claimed Spotify in a blog post yesterday.”

Read More