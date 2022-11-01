The Hollywood Reporter reports: “TV station giant Sinclair Broadcast Group has renewed a multiyear deal to air ABC affiliates across Sinclair stations into 2026. As part of the deal, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution will also renew affiliations with three ABC station partners, WHAM in Rochester, N.Y. and WGTU and WGTQ in Traverse City, Mich, to which Sinclair provides sales and other work. Sinclair is one of the largest owners of local TV stations and the largest of regional sports networks in the U.S. “We are pleased to reach a long-term renewal of our agreements with Disney for ABC, a valued partner and provider of some of broadcast television’s most popular entertainment, news and sports programming,” said Will Bell, SVP, head of distribution and network relations for Sinclair.”

Read More