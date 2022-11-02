Geek Wire reports: “Netflix on Monday announced the acquisition of Seattle-based game development studio Spry Fox, which will become the streaming giant’s sixth internal video game studio. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal furthers Netflix’s expansion of its operations into video game development and publishing. Subscribers to Netflix’s streaming service can play ad-free mobile games via the Netflix application, which are presented without additional ads or in-app purchases. Founded in 2010 by David Edery and Daniel Cook, Spry Fox specializes in making casual, wholesome games. Its mission statement, as per its website, is: “We want to make the world a happier place and we’re using games to do it.'”

