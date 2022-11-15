Games Industry Biz reports: “Noodle Cat Games today announced that it has raised $4.1 million in seed funding as it attempts to build a studio around “a flexible, iteration-based development model rooted at the intersection of trust, creativity and empathy.” Noodle Cat was co-founded by a trio of Epic Games veterans in former Epic lead systems designer David Hunt, former Epic principal programmer Michael Noland, and former Epic head of publishing Ed Zobrist. Their current roles with Noodle Cat are CEO, CTO, and business advisor, respectively. Much of the Noodle Cat team has prior experience at Epic, although EA, Bioware, Popcap, and Flying Lab Software are also well represented.”

