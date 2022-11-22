Social Media Today reports: “YouTube’s looking to use the FIFA World Cup as another avenue to promote YouTube Shorts via a range of themed activations and challenges for the event. First off, YouTube’s sending a group of popular Shorts creators to Qatar to create content from the event, including Cheeky Boyos, Noor Stars, Rima and Jesser. As per YouTube: “With a combined reach of more than 90 million subscribers from around the globe, these creators will be sharing their experiences at the first round of matches in person. Fans at home can join in the excitement by following #ShortsFIFAWorldCup.” It’s a good way to boost engagement with Shorts around the event, by sending top stars to cover different angles and elements, drawing their fans, and extended audiences, into the World Cup hype.”

